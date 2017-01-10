Police Reports: Jan. 2-Jan. 8
HIGHLAND PARK
4 WEDNESDAY
Between noon and 1 p.m., a thief stole a Milwaukee Impact drill with two batteries and a charger from a second-floor bedroom in a house in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue.
5 THURSDAY
After 11 p.m., a thief stole the side view mirrors from a black 2015 GMC Sierra LD Crew in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue.
7 SATURDAY
Between 11:58 a.m. and 12:20 p.m, a person lost a $400 space gray iPhone 6s that was then stolen in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.
8 SUNDAY
At 10:09 p.m., Anne Harper Motlow, 52, of Dallas, was arrested in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
UNIVERSITY PARK
2 MONDAY
At 10 p.m., Karen Denise Tullis, 44, of Victoria, was arrested in the 4500 block of University Boulevard on a charge of public intoxication.
3 TUESDAY
At 1:17 a.m., a thief stole a black 2012 Jeep Cherokee from a parking garage in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.
At 2:28 p.m., a victim reported that a thief stole the third row seat, valued at $2,300, from a black GMC Yukon in the 3600 block of Amherst Street, as well as a $1,200 Apple laptop, between 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 6:45 p.m. Dec. 27.
6 FRIDAY
Between 7:45 and 11 a.m., a thief stole $1,565 of property from a teal 2004 BMW in the 4200 block of Larchmont Avenue.
At 9 p.m., James Kenneth Long, 64, of Dallas, was arrested in the 6500 block of Preston Road on a charge of public intoxication.
8 SUNDAY
At 3:45 p.m., a trespasser returned to a residence in the 4100 block of Druid Lane after receiving a criminal trespass warning.