Police Reports: Jan. 2-Jan. 8

HIGHLAND PARK

4 WEDNESDAY

Between noon and 1 p.m., a thief stole a Milwaukee Impact drill with two batteries and a charger from a second-floor bedroom in a house in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue.

5 THURSDAY

After 11 p.m., a thief stole the side view mirrors from a black 2015 GMC Sierra LD Crew in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

7 SATURDAY

Between 11:58 a.m. and 12:20 p.m, a person lost a $400 space gray iPhone 6s that was then stolen in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

8 SUNDAY

At 10:09 p.m., Anne Harper Motlow, 52, of Dallas, was arrested in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane on a charge of driving while intoxicated.