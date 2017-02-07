Police Reports: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

HIGHLAND PARK

31 TUESDAY

At 5:18 a.m., a burglar broke into a red 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup in the 4600 block of North Versailles Avenue and stole a pair of $350 Leipold binoculars, a $450 ECM controller, and a $30 pair of jumper cables.

After 5:30 p.m., a thief entered a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue and stole $650 of property, including the third row seat, a wool blanket, a picnic blanket, a bag, a purple kids coat, and a purple fleece.

2 THURSDAY

At 8:13 a.m., a victim reported a theft of a $150 white Specialized kids bike from a house in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 8 a.m. Jan. 26.