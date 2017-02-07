Police Reports: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
HIGHLAND PARK
31 TUESDAY
At 5:18 a.m., a burglar broke into a red 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup in the 4600 block of North Versailles Avenue and stole a pair of $350 Leipold binoculars, a $450 ECM controller, and a $30 pair of jumper cables.
After 5:30 p.m., a thief entered a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue and stole $650 of property, including the third row seat, a wool blanket, a picnic blanket, a bag, a purple kids coat, and a purple fleece.
2 THURSDAY
At 8:13 a.m., a victim reported a theft of a $150 white Specialized kids bike from a house in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 8 a.m. Jan. 26.
UNIVERSITY PARK
30 MONDAY
At 2:32 p.m., a victim reported $15,000 of Wolf and Bosch kitchen appliances stolen from a house in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue between 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
31 TUESDAY
After 9 p.m., a thief stole the tailgate of a white 2016 Ford F250 in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.
1 WEDNESDAY
Between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m., a thief stole a $1,900 Louis Vuitton purse, containing a $1,000 MacBook Air, a $400 iPhone, and a $950 bracelet, at Starbucks in Snider Plaza.
At 3:05 p.m., a thief stole a purse containing credit and debit cards, a driver’s license, and $400 cash from a victim in a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.
3 FRIDAY
At 10:57 p.m., a shoplifter stole $19.97 of property from CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.
5 SUNDAY
At 6:15 a.m., a thief entered a white 2010 Chevrolet Suburban in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue.