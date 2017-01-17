Police Reports: Jan. 9-15
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOOK AT IT FROM MY ANGLE
At 6:31 a.m. Jan. 13, five side mirrors were reported stolen from a black 2011 GMC Yukon, a black 2014 Toyota Sequioa, and a 2013 Toyota Sequioa in the 4200 block of Colgate Avenue between 10 a.m. Jan. 12 and 6:20 a.m. Jan. 13.
HIGHLAND PARK
9 MONDAY
At 2:03 a.m., Krysta Ann Hayslip, 29, of Dallas, was arrested in the 3400 block of Armstrong Avenue on a charge of public intoxication.
At 8:02 a.m., a maroon 2006 Chrysler was reported broken into in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue sometime after 8 p.m. the night before. $300 prescription sunglasses and paper receipts were reported stolen.
10 TUESDAY
A white Mercedes GLS was reported stolen from the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue some time after 8 p.m. the night before; a Jeep Wrangler was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue between 4 and 4:30 a.m; and a Land Rover was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue.
11 WEDNESDAY
At 8:53 a.m., $300 linen sheets were reported stolen from a GMC Yukon in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue between 5 p.m. Jan. 9 and 9 a.m. Jan. 10.
14 SATURDAY
At 5:28 a.m., a $400 black cross training bike was reported stolen from an open garage in the block of 4500 block Arcady Avenue. The victim got a pistol and chased the thief as the thief rode away on the bicycle.
At 7:21 a.m., a gray 2010 Chevy Silverado was reported broken into in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue in the back driveway facing the Katy Trail between 4 and 6 a.m. A camo makeup purse was reported stolen.
At 11:10 p.m., a Ford 515 was reported broken into in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue. A $500 Dell laptop computer and a $400 Tumi computer bag were reported stolen.
UNIVERSITY PARK
9 MONDAY
At 3:56 p.m., $960 of property, including power tools, electronics, and a boys bike, were reported stolen from a house in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
10 TUESDAY
At 9:56 a.m., a boys bike was reported stolen between 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10 from the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard.
At 12:04 p.m., Candice Melody Stein, 33, of Dallas, was arrested in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane on a charge of criminal trespass.
13 FRIDAY
At 2:39 p.m., a student reported a $1,000 Canon T6i camera and $200 lens and a $60 Fjallraven backpack stolen from a classroom in Highland Park High School at noon.
14 SATURDAY
At 12:07 a.m., an employee reported $76.27 of merchandise stolen from CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.
15 SUNDAY
At 12:32 p.m., a $500 boys REI mountain bike was reported stolen from the back porch of a house in the 3400 block of Amherst Street between midnight Jan. 1 and midnight Jan. 15.