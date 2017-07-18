Police Reports: July 10 to 16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROCK, RANGE, RUG

Between July 9 and 1:06 p.m. July 16, burglars tossed a rock through a window at a newly built furnished, but vacant, home for sale in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue. Once inside, they ripped the alarm keypad from the wall, cut off power to the house, and removed a $1,000 green Brazilian cowhide rug and a $12,000 stainless Wolf model range with instruction manuals. Damage estimate: $7,000 to walls, paint, countertops, alarm system, and window.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Tuesday

Removed from a possibly opened detached garage at a home in the 4200 block of Livingstone Avenue before 10 a.m.: a men’s $300 blue and silver Trek mountain bike last seen July 8.

A home in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue has become a popular target for thieves. Stolen most recently: a Clipper Creek electric car charging cord ($589 value plus $36 shipping) delivered by UPS at 11:49 a.m. to the front porch. Another UPS package, containing $40 women’s pants from Banana Republic, was taken after delivery on July 5, and a $50 Huffy bicycle was stolen on June 28.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

Removed before 6:44 a.m.: third-row seats ($1,200 value) from a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home in the 4400 block of Larchmont Avenue.

Taken before 10 a.m.: third-row seats ($1,200 value) from a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue.

Damaged before 10 a.m.: the rear window of a 1999 Mercedes at a home in the 3800 block of Northwest Parkway. Damage estimate: $600.

Stolen between 1:15 and 6:03 p.m.: a 2000 Ford F-250 ($30,000 value) parked near the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

11 Tuesday

At 10:28 a.m., a shoplifter brought a CVS bag to the CVS on Mockingbird Lane and stole male haircare products.

Takeout lunch came with car damage at 11:40 a.m. While the driver of a 2004 Honda Accord was inside The Festive Kitchen at Snider Plaza, a a hit the side panel and drove away.

13 Thursday

Stolen before 12:30 p.m.: a $9,000 oven/range from a home under construction in the 2800 block of University Boulevard.

14 Friday

Taken before 4 p.m.: a boys Trek bicycle from the yard of a home in the 3700 block of Granada Avenue.

15 Saturday

At 1:15 a.m., police found a can of beer next to a youth in a 2007 Chevrolet SUV in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.

16 Sunday

Smashed between 12:30 and 7:28 p.m.: a window to enter a home in the 3300 block of Centenary Drive and take $1,801 in currency and $16,801 in jewelry, including a bracelet, necklace, and earrings.