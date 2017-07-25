Police Reports: July 17 to 23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COWBOYS FAN ESCAPES WITH TOOLS

Stolen at 10:57 a.m. July 22 from a contractor’s 2009 Chevrolet Express van at a construction site in Highland Park Village: $870 in tools. A witness saw a bald, tattooed man in a Dallas Cowboys jersey and saggy jeans hop into a 2010 Chevrolet Escape with the loot. The Escape, driven by a female accomplice, sped off, turning south on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Wednesday

Missing: a $250 Longchamp wallet containing $300 cash, 13 credit and debit cards, a house key, and identification. A Dallas woman left it around 1 p.m. in a Whole Foods shopping cart. She returned 20 minutes later to the supermarket on Lomo Alto Drive and then again the next day, but store employees said they had not seen the wallet.

20 Thursday

At 12:15 p.m., a white Chevrolet Tahoe left after backing into a southbound 2016 Toyota Scion, which was stopped in the 5400 block of Bryon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

At 12:15 p.m., a shoplifter took $229 Maui Jim sunglasses and $125 Ray-Ban sunglasses from Occhiali Modern Optics at The Plaza at Preston Center.

At 4:53 p.m., the driver of a stolen 2012 sliver Nissan Murano fled after a wreck in the 3200 block of Villanova Drive, leaving behind two injured passengers.

18 Tuesday

Around 3:33 p.m., an unknown vehicle kept going after striking the side mirror of a Terminix-owned 2016 Ford parked in the 3800 block of Stanford Avenue.

20 Thursday

Between 3:30 and 4:40 p.m., someone replaced the license plate of a 2017 GMC pickup at a home in the 4300 block of Purdue Avenue with a fake one containing a racial slur.

21 Friday

Busted out between 9:25 and 9:30 a.m.: the window of Highland Park woman’s a 2017 Cadillac Escalade near Coffee Park. Taken: a $2,200 Céline purse containing a $100 wallet, identification, and credit cards.

At 11:37 a.m., officers impounded a Bethany, Oklahoma woman’s 2013 Ford F-150 for a 24-hour parking violation in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

22 Saturday

Assaulted while driving at 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane: a 32-year-old Fort Worth man by “his friend.”

Stolen before 5:15 a.m.: a $1,000 9mm Glock handgun, $1,500 in clothing, and $300 in other property from an unlocked 2010 Chevrolet Yukon and a 2012 Yukon at a home in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive.

Damaged before 3 p.m.: a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe near a home in the 3600 block of Stanford Avenue to gain entry and take third-row seats ($1,500 value).

23 Sunday

At 6:05 a.m., two shoplifters took cigarettes from 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.