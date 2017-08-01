Police Reports: July 24 through 30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RACING OFF BUT LEAVING NAMES

At 11:25 a.m. July 29, a man who had been browsing in Christian Louboutin at Highland Park Village and left a name and phone number, grabbed a $2,200 pink and brown backpack and ran out of the store. Outside, a woman who had left contact information while shopping at Giuseppe Zanotti, stood in the street blocking traffic while the shoplifter backed out and drove away in a black Dodge Dart.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Tuesday

Taken before 8 a.m. from an unlocked shed at a home in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue: a blue hybrid Trek bicycle [$300 value], an aqua mountain Trek bicycle [$300], two bicycle helmets [$50 each], two toolkits [$30 each], and one rake [$30].

27 Thursday

Reported around noon: the theft of two silver pendants from a box on the kitchen bar of a home in the 3800 block of Stratford Drive. The pendants, brought back from Jerusalem and valued at $1,000 each, date back to the time of Jesus, the owner said. They were likely taken in June when at least 40 people, including his son’s friends and workers, were in and out of the house.

28 Friday

Surveillance video identifies a black Ford F150 pickup leaving the scene without stopping after striking a Grand Prairie woman’s 2015 Toyota Rav4 parked in the 4100 block of Highland Drive.

29 Saturday

Reported at 12:32 p.m.: a lost black Ruger .22 caliber rifle. The owner last saw the gun perhaps a month earlier and said it was either at his home in the 3900 block of Gillon Avenue, his ranch in Aspermont, or his unlocked truck.

Stolen between 1:30 and 2:15 p.m., a Dell Latitude laptop with charger and a Filson laptop bag from an unlocked 2013 silver Toyota Highlander with an open sunroof at a home in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

At 4 p.m., a resident in the 2900 block of Amherst Avenue received a threatening letter pertaining to family business endeavors.

Stolen before midnight: $266 in clothing from a home in the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue.

25 Tuesday

Shattered at 4:03 a.m.: a $250 glass door of the Shell station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane to gain entry and take $100 worth of cigarettes.

Investigated at 1:58 p.m.: the theft of a $600 boys Trek bicycle near Chiladas Fresh Mex Grill in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Shoplifted around 3:15 p.m.: $600 in merchandise from the CVS Pharmacy in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

26 Wednesday

Before 8 a.m., the driver of a vehicle that struck a 2014 Infiniti Q505 near a home in the 4400 block of Druid Lane didn’t stop and leave information.

27 Thursday

At 6 a.m., two robbers, one armed with a gun, demanded cash from the register at Starbucks Coffee in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

28 Friday

At 12:24 a.m. at the University Park Police Department, a youth accused of underage drinking and possession of fake identification damaged a jail door with his hands and feet, making the door unusable. Damage estimate: $500.

Taken around 4:20 p.m.: a $2,000 Apple MacBook Pro, a $400 Kate Spade briefcase, and a $1,400 iPhone, plus checks, identification, and credit cards from a 2016 Volvo XC60 parked near the Plaza at Preston Center.

29 Saturday

Found at 3:36 a.m.: a vehicle left abandoned after striking a utility pole in the 7500 block of Preston Road.

A burglar fled, apparently empty-handed, from an unlocked home in the 3900 block of Caruth Boulevard before officers arrived at 5:45 p.m.