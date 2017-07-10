Police Reports: July 3 through 9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WEED-SMOKING DAD BLAMES KIDS

During a traffic stop at 7:30 p.m. July 5 in the 3400 block of Armstrong Avenue, a Dallas man driving a 2015 Toyota Camry admitted to having less than an ounce of marijuana in his center console. He said he has four children, works 15 hours a day, and sometimes uses marijuana to calm himself. Officers ordered him to crush the marijuana bud on the sidewalk with his foot. They confiscated a metal grinder and issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia and running a stop sign.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Store video shows a trio of shoplifters – two women and a man – stealing $2,210 in merchandise between 11:08 and 11:37 a.m. from Tory Burch at Highland Park Village. At one point the man and one of the woman, stood watch while the other woman stuffed items into a large bag. Stolen: two Fleming quilted cross-body purses ($495 each), a Taylor tote bag ($495), Taylor wallet ($225), T Logo cross-body purse ($325), and a Scallop-T smartphone wallet ($175).

5 Wednesday

Taken before 2 p.m.: side mirrors from two vehicles, including a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban, at homes in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue.

6 Thursday

Stolen before 8 a.m.: $2,465 in tools from a home construction site in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue. A $400 air compressor was left damaged. Taken: an industrial paint sprayer ($1,500), two hand grinders ($300), drill with mixer attachment ($250), three cable extension cords ($150) three levels ($120), two hammers ($50), two painter’s trowels ($45), two framer’s squares ($30), plastic tote with wheels ($20).

Taken before 10 a.m.: a $280 boys Trek mountain bike from the front porch of a home in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue.

7 Friday

Stolen between 3:15 and 4:15 p.m.: $1,700 in lawn equipment from a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup while the Reynolds Landscaping crew worked in the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Normandy. Taken: Stihl BR 700 blower ($600), Stihl HS8IT trimmer ($500), Echo PE-266 edger ($300), and an Echo SRM-230 weed trimmer ($300).

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Tuesday

Stolen between noon and 12:15 p.m. from a 2013 Audi and a 2016 Mercedes 350 parked near Germany Park: Louis Vuitton wallet ($1,500), Prada wallet ($1,400), $1,000 in cash, and a $200 purse.

6 Thursday

Broken into before 7 a.m.: a detached garage at a home in the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue to take a $3,000 black 2008 Honda Ruckus motorcycle.

7 Friday

Arrested: a 23-year-old Dallas man accused of breaking the front window and entering the Preston Road Pharmacy at 5:35 a.m.

Taken before 11:12 a.m.: third-row seat after prying open the back hatch of a 2007 Cadillac Escalade at a home in the 4200 block of Windsor Parkway.

9 Sunday

At 11:42 a.m., a vehicle described as speeding and running stop signs left the scene after striking a parked 2013 BMW 325i in the 3800 block of Amherst Street.