Police Reports: July 31 – Aug. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNDERGROUND MARKET

Stolen before 12:45 p.m. July 31: $50,000 to $100,000 in Jimmy Choo handbags, purses, and shoes from a basement storage room at Highland Park Village. The store manager said the room was locked, but an employee demonstrated how the locks are easily opened with a knife or wire. Also, an employee for Dior found the doorknob to that store’s storage room damaged, but nothing taken.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Wednesday

Damaged before 4:30 p.m.: the back hatch while stealing third-row seats from 2009 Chevrolet Suburban near a home in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue.

At 5:55 a.m., a man caught by a resident breaking into the back of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue fled in a gold SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.

5 Saturday

Taken before 6 a.m. from a 2012 Yukon Denali left unlocked overnight at home in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue: an army green backpack containing a checkbook and other financial information.

Damaged before noon: the back hatch to remove a single third-row seat from a Rogers, Arkansas, woman’s 2007 GMC Yukon left the afternoon before in the driveway of a home in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Monday

Burglarized between 8:59 and 9:04 a.m.: a Dallas woman’s 2012 Volkswagen Jetta at Christ Lutheran Church and Preschool on Lovers Lane. Taken a $250 Tory Burch purse, a $200 iPhone, a $120 Fossil wallet, and $30 cash plus identification and credit cards.

Taken before 3:28 p.m. from a home in the 4300 block of McFarlin Boulevard: a $1,000 Samsung television and $28,865 in jewelry, including custom items; watches by Cartier, Tag Heuer, and Victorinox; diamond pieces by Tiffany, and pearl necklaces.

1 Tuesday

Stolen between 2:20 and 8:50 a.m. from a 2014 Ford F150 pickup at a home in the 4200 block of Stanford Avenue: a driver’s license and credit card.

6 Sunday

Arrested: Kenndrith Lee Harper, 39, of Dallas, who is accused of driving while intoxicated. Officers found him asleep at 5:43 a.m. in a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban at Preston Road and Lovers Lane.

Reported at 4:04 p.m.: the theft of $1,000 in STIHL-brand tools – a table saw and a pole saw – which were taken in late July from the backyard of a home in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway.

Taken at 5:55 p.m.: a $300 bicycle from at home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue.