Police Reports: June 12 – 18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GUN GONE MOVED AWAY

Stolen before 6 p.m. June 14: a 9 mm Beretta PX Storm semi-automatic pistol from the kitchen table of a backhouse in the backyard of a home in the 3700 block of Lexington Drive. Employees for a moving company potentially had access, the gun’s owner said.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Saturday

Broken before 4:15 a.m.: side window of an Austin man’s 2004 Volkswagen Jetta at a home in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue.

18 Sunday

Taken before 5 p.m.: $1,300 in stereo equipment, including a speaker, Pioneer AV receiver, Pioneer tuner, and Pioneer 100-disc CD changer, from the entertainment room of a home 4300 block of Westway Avenue. Left behind in the dusty floor at the house, which is undergoing renovation: footprints from some kind of sandals.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

Reported at 3:55 p.m.: an elderly woman stole a $395 bracelet and a $150 ring around 4 p.m. June 5 from a store at The Plaza at Preston Center.

Taken between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: a Dallas man’s Honda Ruckus motor scooter from the front of a home in the 4300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

15 Thursday

Stolen before 7:30 a.m.: a $800 LG television and a bottle of pills from an unlocked 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a home in the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

Taken before 10 a.m.: a $3,000 third-row seat from a 2007 Cadillac Escalade at a home in the 2900 block of Hanover Street.

17 Saturday

After working out from 12:45 to 1 45 p.m. at the Moody Family YMCA, a boy came out to find his $160 Mongoose mountain bike gone.

Stolen before 2:09 p.m.: a boys Beach Cruiser bicycle and a girls bicycle ($300 value each) from the parking garage of apartments in the 6000 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A 52-year-old man who lives in the 4500 block of University Boulevard received a threatening text message around 7:10 p.m.

18 Sunday

Taken between 11 a.m. and noon: a $7,000 custom Seven Tsunami bicycle from the garage of a home in the 3600 block of Asbury Lane.