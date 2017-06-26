Police Reports: June 19 – 25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: #BIRD #GRAFFITI #UNWANTED

Painted with a stencil before 9:45 a.m. June 20: an approximately 1-foot-square pink bird, similar to Twitter’s logo, on a cream stucco fence in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

A gold 1994 Acura Legend, stopped around 11:21 p.m. in the 4500 block of Byron Avenue after the driver twice failed to use his turn signal, smelled of burning marijuana and freshly sprayed air freshener. Police issued a possession of drug paraphernalia citation after finding a warm glass pipe and a grinder inside.

20 Tuesday

A drowsy 16-year-old driver said he had dozed off shortly after midnight while driving his parents’ 2011 Lexus RX 450h. The SUV jumped a curb, struck a 14-inch diameter tree, and flipped on its side in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane. The youth crawled out the open sun roof.

Stolen between 3:57 and 4:09 p.m.: a Trek 3500 boys mountain bike from the driveway of a home in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Taken between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.: a Trek Hybrid mountain bike from the unlocked detached garage of a home in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.

Around 10 p.m., a white four-door pickup struck a Dallas woman’s parked 2014 BMW 428i at Highland Park Village and drove away without leaving information.

22 Thursday

After only removing five of six shells from his shotgun, a sergeant accidentally fired into the inside of a patrol vehicle at 10:50 p.m. at the Highland Park Department of Public Safety. A 12-gauge round traveled through a bag, metal notebook, and vest before denting the rear floor board.

25 Sunday

Stolen before noon: a $399 red Circa Del Rey seven-speed bicycle that a month ago had been left locked to a rack at apartments in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. The cable lock had been cut.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Stolen before 1 p.m.: $2,000 golf clubs and a $440 Sun Mountain golf bag after popping the back hatch on a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home in the 3100 block of Hanover Street.

Taken between 2 and 2:30 p.m.: more than $1,000 in property including a boy’s hockey equipment and bag from a 2016 Toyota Tacoma at a home in the 4500 block of San Carlos Street.

Snatched while a Dallas man worked out between 6:50 and 7:30 p.m. at the Moody Family YMCA: his wallet from an assigned locker.

23 Friday

She’s got unwanted mail. Reported at 7:02 p.m.: a woman who lives in the 6600 block of Hursey Street received harassing emails and text messages.

24 Saturday

Around 3:41 p.m., a rogue customer caused a disturbance at Petco on Lovers Lane during a fraudulent attempt to return merchandise and then failed to stop when police attempted to pull over the getaway vehicle.

25 Sunday

Arrested at 2:08 a.m.: a 28-year-old Plano man accused of possessing illegal drugs in the 3100 block of Dyer Street.

Asleep at the wheel at 9:25 a.m. in a 2007 blue Nissan Altima at Chevron University Park on Preston Road: a 31-year-old Dallas man, who was arrested on drug charges. Officers found methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools in his car.