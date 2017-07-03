Police Reports: June 26 to July 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: AXING WITHOUT PERMISSION

Around 5 p.m. July 2, Sumiko Schroeder learned the large tree she was paying a crew to remove from the parkway in front of her house in the 4600 block of Westside Drive doesn’t belong to her. It belongs to the town.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Damaged around noon: the clock screen and entertainment console of a 2015 Lexus ES 350 at a home in the 3100 block of Saint Johns Drive during a failed attempt to take the stereo.

28 Wednesday

Reported found around 9 a.m. at a house under construction in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue: a stolen purse belonging to the daughter of an Irving woman. It was missing $20 in cash, but contained identification, a credit card, and checks belonging to someone else. The purse was stolen a day earlier while its owner visited a storage unit in Irving.

Stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.: an unsecured white Huffy 10 speed bicycle [$50 value] from the carport of a home in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue.

30 Friday

At 12:28 p.m., a female shoplifter accompanied by two men grabbed a $700 black wallet and cardholder, and fled from Fendi at Highland Park Village.

At 4:33 p.m., a black Ford 150 traveling west was caught on video fleeing the scene after striking the side mirror of a parked 2009 Ford 150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Tuesday

Damaged before 1 a.m.: an Allen woman’s 2016 BMW 128 at a home in the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard. Estimate: $5,000.

Stolen before 7 a.m.: $4,200 in golf clubs and a $180 Dallas Country Club bag from a 2013 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

Smashed between 4:40 and 4:50 p.m.: the window of a 2015 Audi Q3 outside a store in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane. Taken: $1,800 Balenciaga duffel bag, $400 in cash, $300 in cosmetics, a $20 Target wallet, and identification.

29 Thursday

Taken around 8:15 a.m.: $200 in cash plus credits cards, identification, and $500 in other financial instruments from a 2013 Audi parked near Community School of Park Cities on Binkley Avenue.

30 Friday

Around midnight, someone attempted to burglarize at 2010 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard. In the same block a 2008 Cadillac Escalade and a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe were broken into overnight.

2 Sunday

Stolen before 11 a.m.: third row seat [$400 value] from a 2009 GMC Denali at a home in the 3300 block of Stanford Avenue.

Taken between 2:30 and 8 p.m.: $2,800 in golf clubs, a $100 Foot Joy jacket, and $1,000 in other property from an unlocked 2016 GMC Yukon at a home in the 2800 block of Amherst Street.