Police Reports June 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TAKEN FROM THE CLEANERS?

Shattered between 4 and 8 a.m. June 11: the glass on a side door at D.D. French Cleaners on Loma Alto Drive. An interior door was kicked in, but the business manager did not know what, if anything, had been stolen.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Tuesday

At 3 p.m., a bald man took a package of Bento Ball dog treats ($7 value) off the front porch of a home in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue and fled in a dark gray Nissan sedan.

At 11:30 p.m., thief took a black Kenneth Cole computer bag, a Lenovo laptop computer, a black wallet, $200 in pesos, $200 in U.S. cash, an MEC duffle bag containing clothing, and identification including a Canadian passport from an unlocked 2017 Dodge Durango at home in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue.

7 Wednesday

Stolen around 5:45 a.m.: both side mirrors (value $300 each) from two GMC Yukon SUVs – a 2011 model and a 2016 – at a home in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive along with both side mirrors (value $215 each) from a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home across the street.

Taken before 7 a.m.: both side mirrors ($439 combined value) from a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban at a home in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive and both side mirrors ($700 combined value) from a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home down the street in the 3100 block.

Stolen before 7 a.m.: Bushnell binoculars from an unlocked 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Removed between 5 and 5:05 p.m. from the front porch of a home in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive: a $30 blue and purple backpack containing a $100 iPod 5 and the $20 book, A Night Divided.

9 Friday

Taken before 6 p.m. from an open garage at a home in the 4200 block of Loma Alto Court: a men’s gray Townie bicycle.

11 Sunday

Broken between 4 and 8 a.m.: a window to gain entry to Charming Nail & Spa on Lemmon Avenue. Pry marks were left on an ATM machine inside, but the machine wasn’t entered.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Tuesday

Snatched between 2:20 and 2:25 p.m.: a $200 Vera Bradley purse, $200 in cosmetics, and $12 in miscellaneous property from a 2017 Toyota Camry near Germany Park.

Stolen before 7 p.m.: a $3,000 Samsung television from a home in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway.

7 Wednesday

Taken before 5 a.m.: third-row seats from a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home in the 4100 block of Stanhope Drive and a 2013 Tahoe at a home in the 4200 block of Windsor Parkway.

A woman who lives in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue received threatening text messages between 2:05 and 3:05 p.m.

9 Friday

Stolen before 5:50 a.m.: the factory wheels ($2,000 value) and Bridgestone tires ($1,600 value) off a 2017 GMC Yukon at a home in the 3500 block of Centenary Drive.

A Hurst man says a coworker struck him in the face around 5:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Dublin Street.

11 Sunday

Slashed before midnight: tires (valued at $600) on a 2010 Mercedes CLK350 at a home in the 4300 block of Glenwick Lane.

Stolen before 10:30 a.m.: a $20,000 2015 white Subaru Forester from a home in the 3300 block of Rankin Avenue.