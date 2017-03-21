Police Reports: March 13-19

Between 11:45 p.m. March 13 and 4 a.m. March 14, a Toyota 4Runner left unlocked with the keys in the ignition was taken from the owner’s house in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue. Police stopped the SUV in the 400 block of Grandview Drive in Dallas and arrested two youths.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Between 10 a.m. March 12 and 3:30 p.m. March 13, someone stole a gas leaf blower from a house in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue.

14 Tuesday

Between 7:15 p.m. March 13 and 12:15 p.m. March 14, one or more people took a third-row seat from a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe parked at a home in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

16 Thursday

Between 9 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. March 16, someone smashed the window of a 2003 Honda CR-V parked in the 4600 block of Drexel Drive and took a black Dooney & Bourke purse.



18 Saturday

Between 10 a.m. March 9 and 11:15 a.m. March 18, one or more burglars entered a secured 2011 GMC Denali parked at a home in the 4500 block of Belfort Place through the rear hatch and took the third-row seat.

At 2 p.m. March 18, a resident of an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue reported being bitten at 6:30 a.m. March 9 by a black and brown dog belonging to a neighbor. The neighbor had described the pet as an abused recuse dog that is being trained to control its aggressive nature.

19 Sunday

At 6:15 a.m. March 19, someone shattered the glass front door of The Mint on Oak Lawn Avenue, setting off the burglar alarm. Nothing was taken.

Between 4 and 5 p.m. March 19, a $40 black backpack left on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue went missing. It contained a $3,500 black Sony digital camera, a $500 black Olympus digital camera and $1,000 in camera chargers and cables.

Between 5 p.m. March 18 and 6 p.m. March 19, someone stole a $1,000 2015 Lenovo laptop out of an unlocked 2009 Honda Odyssey parked at a home in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

Between 7 p.m. March 18 and 8 p.m. March 19, someone took a 2016 blue Schwinn mountain bike along with the helmet and the lock used to secure it to a stairwell railing at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. The value of the stolen items: $299.

At 8 p.m. March 19, a resident of an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue reported that between 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. Feb. 8, someone stole an unsecured $200 green Trek road bike that had been left beside an outdoor stairwell.