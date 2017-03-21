Police Reports: March 13-19
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: JOY RIDER
Between 11:45 p.m. March 13 and 4 a.m. March 14, a Toyota 4Runner left unlocked with the keys in the ignition was taken from the owner’s house in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue. Police stopped the SUV in the 400 block of Grandview Drive in Dallas and arrested two youths.
HIGHLAND PARK
13 Monday
Between 10 a.m. March 12 and 3:30 p.m. March 13, someone stole a gas leaf blower from a house in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue.
14 Tuesday
Between 7:15 p.m. March 13 and 12:15 p.m. March 14, one or more people took a third-row seat from a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe parked at a home in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.
16 Thursday
Between 9 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. March 16, someone smashed the window of a 2003 Honda CR-V parked in the 4600 block of Drexel Drive and took a black Dooney & Bourke purse.
18 Saturday
Between 10 a.m. March 9 and 11:15 a.m. March 18, one or more burglars entered a secured 2011 GMC Denali parked at a home in the 4500 block of Belfort Place through the rear hatch and took the third-row seat.
At 2 p.m. March 18, a resident of an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue reported being bitten at 6:30 a.m. March 9 by a black and brown dog belonging to a neighbor. The neighbor had described the pet as an abused recuse dog that is being trained to control its aggressive nature.
19 Sunday
At 6:15 a.m. March 19, someone shattered the glass front door of The Mint on Oak Lawn Avenue, setting off the burglar alarm. Nothing was taken.
Between 4 and 5 p.m. March 19, a $40 black backpack left on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue went missing. It contained a $3,500 black Sony digital camera, a $500 black Olympus digital camera and $1,000 in camera chargers and cables.
Between 5 p.m. March 18 and 6 p.m. March 19, someone stole a $1,000 2015 Lenovo laptop out of an unlocked 2009 Honda Odyssey parked at a home in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.
Between 7 p.m. March 18 and 8 p.m. March 19, someone took a 2016 blue Schwinn mountain bike along with the helmet and the lock used to secure it to a stairwell railing at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. The value of the stolen items: $299.
At 8 p.m. March 19, a resident of an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue reported that between 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9 a.m. Feb. 8, someone stole an unsecured $200 green Trek road bike that had been left beside an outdoor stairwell.
UNIVERSITY PARK
15 Wednesday
Before 12:21 p.m. March 15, two Graco Magnum paint sprayers, each worth $700, were taken from a white 2000 Plymouth van parked in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue. Officers arrested a two men, ages 35 and 30.
Between 8 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. March 10, one or more burglars broke into a 2012 white GMC Yukon parked in the 4100 block of Shenandoah Avenue and took the third-row seat.
17 Friday
At 5:08 p.m. March 17, workers at a construction site in the 4200 block of McFarlin Boulevard tried to stop a man from stealing a $1,200 STHL TS 420 saw but were unsuccessful.
19 Sunday
Between 2 and 2:57 p.m. March 19, someone broke into a white 2015 Infiniti Qx60 parked in the 6400 block of Loma Alto Drive and took a $50 Neiman Marcus purse, a $400 Apple iPhone cell phone and $80 in cash along with identification and credit cards.
At 11 p.m. March 19, officers responded to an alarm at the Osgood O’Neil Salon on Lovers Lane and arrested a 33-year-old man. Recovered items included a $700 Apple iPad, a $1,000 card reader, and a $100 Apple card reader.