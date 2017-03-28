Police Reports: March 20-26

Two $50 bills used to purchase four cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Oak Lawn Avenue turned out to be nothing but fakes. At 4:30 p.m. March 30, a woman used one counterfeit note to purchase two white chocolate cakes for $7.98 and then another to buy two more cakes, one lemon, the other carrot, also for $7.98.

Removed: Three copper downspouts, two 8-foot, the other 10-foot, from town homes in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue between noon and 3 p.m.

20 Monday Shot: A French door. The small caliber bullet shattered most of the glass, leaving a hole in the trim and providing entry to a home in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue between 11:45 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Taken: $100,000 in jewelry and other items.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

Removed: Third-row seats from a locked, tan 2010 Cadillac Escalade parked at a home in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard between 5 p.m. March 10 and 7 a.m. March 20. A window was forced open while the owner was on vacation.

21 Tuesday

Stolen: Cigarettes after prying or forcing open the door to a Shell Gas Station on Lovers Lane between before 4:52 a.m.

23 Thursday

Taken: A gray 2016 GMC Yukon Denali from the garage of a home in the 3700 block of Greenbrier Drive between 10:15 a.m. and 2:12 p.m. The $70,000 SUV was recovered in Garland, but contents of the vehicle, a $500 Apple iPad, a $1,000 purse, $800 in other property, plus a credit card and identification, were gone.

Stolen: A $200 tool bag from the driveway of a home in the 3400 block of Purdue Street where a technician was working on the air conditioning unit around 2:30 p.m.

24 Friday

Reported missing: Money totaling $1,300 from SpeeDee Oil Change at Snider Plaza. The potential embezzlement occurred between July 3, 2016, and Dec. 28, 2016, and was reported at 8:20 a.m. March 24.

25 Saturday

Taken: A $599 UPPAbaby stroller around 3:20 p.m. from a white 2008 GMC Yukon parked at a home in the 3300 block of Centenary Drive.