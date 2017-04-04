Police Reports: March 27-April 2

The $7,881 picked up by cashing a check around 1:30 p.m. March 31 at a Preston Road bank didn’t last long. Within 10 minutes of returning to a construction site in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive, the Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck the money was left in had a broken window, and the envelope with the money was gone. Officers are working to determine whether the pickup was followed from the nearby bank.

29 Wednesday Damaged: the dash and an aftermarket stereo during an unsuccessful attempt to pry the stereo from a 1998 silver Mercedes parked at a home in the 4300 block of Loma Alto Drive between 7 a.m. March 28 and 1:45 p.m. March 29. Taken: Less than $1 in loose change.

28 Tuesday Missing: a rear tailgate with backup camera from a black Ford F150 that was parked from 7 p.m. March 27 until 7 a.m. March 28 in front of a home in the 4400 block of Southern Ave.

27 Monday Taken: four packages between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. from the front porch of a home in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive. A balding man was seen fleeing in a white car. One of the packages contained a $20 blue Nike T-shirt with a caricature of Roger Federer on it.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

Unlocked: a 2011 Jeep parked in front of a home in the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue between 7 p.m. March 26 and 7:30 a.m. March 27. Taken: $200 Herschel gym bag, $100 diaper bag, $120 Ray-Ban sunglasses, a $100 Macy’s gift card, a $130 Al Biernats gift card, $120 Filson gift card, $350 Brooks Brothers gift card, $50 in 2 dollar bills and an $80 car charger.

Stolen: a 2007 red Audi left unlocked with the engine running around 4:10 p.m. in a parking lot at Park Cities Village on Mockingbird Lane.

28 Tuesday

Damaged: a large section of a rock retaining wall at a home in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. by a golf cart operated by an unknown driver.

Arrested: a man and woman, both 32, who are accused of shoplifting $71.92 in Dove soap and $8.99 in Head & Shoulders shampoo at 2:48 p.m. from a CVS pharmacy and fleeing on foot toward Mockingbird Station.

Stolen: $7,525 in jewelry, including a $5,000 Rolex watch, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. from a home in the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard. The owner thinks a contractor may have taken the items from her closet.

29 Wednesday

Taken: a $2,000 Michele watch, a $2,000 ruby ring, and an $8,850 Patek Phillippe watch from a home in the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard. The owner says house cleaners may have done it.

30 Thursday

Stolen: an unlocked 2012 silver Rolls-Royce Ghost valued at $200,000 between 9 p.m. March 29 and 8 a.m. March 30 from in front of a home in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

31 Friday

Smashed: the window of a white 2015 BMW X5 while the owner dropped off her child at day care in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane before 9 a.m. Taken: a $1,200 Louis Vuitton purse, a $200, Kate Spade wallet, a $2,200 David Yurman bracelet, a $130 Ray-Ban sunglasses, $60 in cash, and $500 in other property along with identification and credit cards.