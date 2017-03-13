Police Reports: March 6-12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN HOMEWORK?
Between 9 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m. March 11, someone entered an unlocked 2011 Lexus GX460 parked in a doorless detached garage in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue and removed two children’s backpacks containing $150 in school books and supplies and a floral backpack containing a work ID and a $700 laptop.
HIGHLAND PARK
6 MONDAY
Between 4 and 11:30 p.m. March 6, one or more burglars shattered the window of a silver 2011 Dodge Nitro parked at the Highland Park Shopping Village and took the owner’s driver’s license. Officers said two Dallas men, ages 30 and 33, arrested in connection with an earlier burglary may have been involved.
8 WEDNESDAY
Between 10 p.m. March 7 and 4:44 a.m. March 8, one or more burglars damaged the rear hatches of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Cadillac Escalade parked in front of homes in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive and removed the third row seats.
A Highland Park resident told police at 1:06 p.m. March 8, that a $3,400 Breitling Chronomat watch stolen while he was working out at the Dallas Country Club on June 23, 2011, has shown up at a Lemmon Avenue pawn shop. The owner of the watch with a red face, brown leather strap and gold trim initially only reported its loss to country club security.
11 SATURDAY
Around 3 p.m. March 11, a woman in her 20s or early 30s stole a black leather bag with gold buckles from the Giuseppe Zanotti store at Highland Park Village. A similarly aged man, who entered the store with the woman, denied knowing her and fled the store.
At 3:45 p.m. March 11, a customer at Whole Foods on Loma Alto discovered her wallet missing. She believes one of two 20-something-year-old women who asked her about diabetic supplements must have reached into her pursue and taken it.
UNIVERSITY PARK
6 MONDAY
Between 4 p.m. March 5 and 9:51 a.m. March 6, one or more burglars broke into a 2014 Cadillac Escalade parked at a home in the 4200 block of Windsor Parkway, damaging a lock and removing the third row seat.
Before 4 pm. March 6, one or more persons removed the third row seat from a white 2009 GMC Yukon parked in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue.
8 WEDNESDAY
A University Park woman on March 8 reported $14,000 in jewelry stolen between 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27 from her unlocked home in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue. The jewelry included a $10,000 ring and four earrings.
9 THURSDAY
Reported at 8:10 a.m. March 9: Someone took $8,050 in jewelry during an open house over the weekend at a home in the 4200 block of Purdue Street. The jewelry included a $6,500 ring along with a pair of earrings and a necklace.
10 FRIDAY
At 2:01 p.m. March 10 in a parking garage at Snider Plaza, the driver of a white Chevrolet Equinox broke the window of a blue 2012 Ford Focus and attacked the Ford’s driver.
At 8:32 p.m. March 10 in the 3500 block of Amherst Street, a robber waved a gun at a pizza delivery guy, demanded money and took $170 before fleeing in a Toyota Corolla.
12 SUNDAY
At 2 p.m. March 12, someone did $500 damage to a home in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane during an unsuccessful break in attempt.