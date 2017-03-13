Police Reports: March 6-12

Between 9 p.m. March 10 and 10 a.m. March 11, someone entered an unlocked 2011 Lexus GX460 parked in a doorless detached garage in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue and removed two children’s backpacks containing $150 in school books and supplies and a floral backpack containing a work ID and a $700 laptop.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 MONDAY

Between 4 and 11:30 p.m. March 6, one or more burglars shattered the window of a silver 2011 Dodge Nitro parked at the Highland Park Shopping Village and took the owner’s driver’s license. Officers said two Dallas men, ages 30 and 33, arrested in connection with an earlier burglary may have been involved.

8 WEDNESDAY

Between 10 p.m. March 7 and 4:44 a.m. March 8, one or more burglars damaged the rear hatches of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Cadillac Escalade parked in front of homes in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive and removed the third row seats.

A Highland Park resident told police at 1:06 p.m. March 8, that a $3,400 Breitling Chronomat watch stolen while he was working out at the Dallas Country Club on June 23, 2011, has shown up at a Lemmon Avenue pawn shop. The owner of the watch with a red face, brown leather strap and gold trim initially only reported its loss to country club security.

11 SATURDAY

Around 3 p.m. March 11, a woman in her 20s or early 30s stole a black leather bag with gold buckles from the Giuseppe Zanotti store at Highland Park Village. A similarly aged man, who entered the store with the woman, denied knowing her and fled the store.

At 3:45 p.m. March 11, a customer at Whole Foods on Loma Alto discovered her wallet missing. She believes one of two 20-something-year-old women who asked her about diabetic supplements must have reached into her pursue and taken it.