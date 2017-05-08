Police Reports: May 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SADDLE UP AND GONE The resident of a home in the 4900 block of North Versailles Avenue checked for the first time in about a month on a saddle she’d owned since 1963, still valued at $350, despite its water-damaged poor condition. She discovered it missing from an unlocked, leaky shed after roofers left at 5 p.m. May 7. Part of another saddle was on the ground nearby.

HIGHLAND PARK 3 Wednesday

Two town-owned red oak trees in the parkway on the east side of the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue lost chunks of bark [damage estimated at $500] around 10:40 p.m. when a University Park man’s 2007 Honda Odyssey van wrecked. The driver was taken to the hospital. 6 Saturday

Missing before 10:41 a.m.: the license plate of a 2016 BMW. X5 that had been in a wreck on April 14. The owner, a resident in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue, was uncertain whether the plate was stolen or fell off. Broken between 9:25 and 10:55 a.m.: the window of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee at a home in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue to gain access and take $800 in cash and a $1,000 iPad 4. 7 Sunday

Six oddly behaving feral cats – a mother and newborn kittens – were impounded based on a veterinarian’s concerns they may be rabid. The mother cat bit the woman caring for them at her home in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue.