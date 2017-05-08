Police Reports: May 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SADDLE UP AND GONE
The resident of a home in the 4900 block of North Versailles Avenue checked for the first time in about a month on a saddle she’d owned since 1963, still valued at $350, despite its water-damaged poor condition. She discovered it missing from an unlocked, leaky shed after roofers left at 5 p.m. May 7. Part of another saddle was on the ground nearby.
HIGHLAND PARK
3 Wednesday
Two town-owned red oak trees in the parkway on the east side of the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue lost chunks of bark [damage estimated at $500] around 10:40 p.m. when a University Park man’s 2007 Honda Odyssey van wrecked. The driver was taken to the hospital.
6 Saturday
Missing before 10:41 a.m.: the license plate of a 2016 BMW. X5 that had been in a wreck on April 14. The owner, a resident in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue, was uncertain whether the plate was stolen or fell off.
Broken between 9:25 and 10:55 a.m.: the window of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee at a home in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue to gain access and take $800 in cash and a $1,000 iPad 4.
7 Sunday
Six oddly behaving feral cats – a mother and newborn kittens – were impounded based on a veterinarian’s concerns they may be rabid. The mother cat bit the woman caring for them at her home in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue.
UNIVERSITY PARK
1 Monday
The $750 Diamondback boys’ bicycle was left unlocked and unattended in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane only a few minutes, long enough to be taken.
3 Wednesday
Stolen overnight before noon: a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer from a home in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.
4 Thursday
A telephone caller around 1:30 p.m. defrauded the resident of a home in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue of $396.
The person who left a package on the front porch of a home in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive at 4:32 p.m. stole two other packages, one containing a $7 kitchen appliance and the other $17 in cosmetics.
5 Friday
Taken overnight before 10 a.m.: a $700, 65-quart YETI cooler from the bed of a 2013 Ford 250 pickup truck parked at a home in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue.
Dallas officers, investigating a separate case, discovered at 5:30 p.m., a package containing $69.58 in property had been stolen from a home in the 4100 block of Greenbriar Drive.
6 Saturday
Residents of a home in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue came home around 3:30 a.m. and found a man hiding in a closet. He fled. Officers later arrested a 19-year-old University Park man, who is accused of taking $1,463 in property, including Louise Vuitton and Tory Burch purses, electronics, cash, credit cards, panties, and a bra. Police recovered $463 worth of the property.
Broken into overnight before 10 a.m.: a 2014 Cadillac Escalade at a home in the 2900 block of Stanford Avenue. Taken: third row seat valued at $1,500.
A trespasser entered a woman’s home in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.