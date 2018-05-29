Police Reports May 21 – 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCK YOUR CAR, HIDE YOUR PURSE

A Park Cities woman thought her purse would be safe in her unlocked vehicle for about half an hour May 25. She was wrong. Sometime between 11:30 a.m. and noon, a thief nabbed the purse, valued at $300, from the 2015 gray Honda van parked outside a home in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Tuesday

Sometime between 9:20 and 10:20 a.m., $2,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from a Krause Landscape and Contractors vehicle while employees worked at The Shops of Highland Park in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Another thief on a Lime Bike traded in a rental bike for one that didn't belong to him or her in the Park Cities. Around 2:25 p.m., a housekeeper videotaped a man, likely in his late teens, stealing a $200 mountain bicycle from the front of the home in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.

An unlocked $500 Trek bike parked at a rack at Bradfield Elementary School and left there overnight was stolen sometime between 7 a.m. May 17 and 4:30 p.m. May 18, the child's mother reported May 22.

24 Thursday

Stolen before 9 a.m.: a white 2015 Lexus LX570 parked across the street from a home in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue. The thief also drove away with a Chase visa card and treated him or herself to McDonald's and about $750 in charges at a nearby CVS.

A Highland Park dad reported around 6:50 p.m. today that on May 18 a crew of men working at his home in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue stole $487 from his daughter's bedroom.

25 Friday

Stolen before 9 a.m.: a black 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S, valued at $100,00, with the key FOB inside from a driveway in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Tuesday

About $1,900 of clothing was stolen between 5 and 5:30 p.m. from E. Leigh's in Snider Plaza.

25 Friday

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 31-year-old Dallas man on suspicion of stealing a red SMU T-shirt from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Thirteen dollars in cash and a few credit cards were stolen from a 31-year-old Dallas women's wallet while shopping at Snider Plaza between 3 and 4 p.m.

26 Saturday

A window in the 6800 block of Golf Drive, valued at $500, was shattered around 6:30 p.m. when a juvenile threw a rock at it.