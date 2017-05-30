Police Reports: May 22-28

Reported at 1:37 p.m. May 24: theft of a Highland Park woman’s wedding ring, a size 5 platinum band encircled by emerald diamonds and valued at $14,000. The owner recalled securing it on May 9 or 10 but was unsure which of her two Northern Trust Bank safety deposit boxes she left it in. Bank employees said she last accessed a safety deposit box on May 2. Her boxes cannot be opened without her keys, they added.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Tuesday

Taken before 5 p.m.: two 10-foot-long, 3-inch diameter copper downspouts off a home in the 4500 block of South Versailles Avenue.

24 Wednesday

Stolen overnight before 8:30 a.m.: $800 Bulgari prescription sunglasses from a 2016 BMW at a home in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.

Taken overnight before 9 a.m.: two pairs of Michael Kors strappy heels (valued at $90 a pair) from an unlocked 2009 Lexus GX470 at a home in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue.

27 Saturday

An Ocean Springs, Mississippi woman wanted to reach Dallas Love Field by 7:30 a.m. to catch her flight. She got an ambulance ride instead after striking a traffic control pole in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane with a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra. A vehicle matching that description was reported speeding and running red lights, police said.

28 Sunday

Stolen before 1 p.m.: a woman’s mint green bicycle ($187 value) and a man’s navy blue mountain bike ($200 value) from an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. The bicycles had been chained to a rack near an unlocked gate to the Katy Trail.