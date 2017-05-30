Police Reports: May 22-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSPIRACY RING
Reported at 1:37 p.m. May 24: theft of a Highland Park woman’s wedding ring, a size 5 platinum band encircled by emerald diamonds and valued at $14,000. The owner recalled securing it on May 9 or 10 but was unsure which of her two Northern Trust Bank safety deposit boxes she left it in. Bank employees said she last accessed a safety deposit box on May 2. Her boxes cannot be opened without her keys, they added.
HIGHLAND PARK
23 Tuesday
Taken before 5 p.m.: two 10-foot-long, 3-inch diameter copper downspouts off a home in the 4500 block of South Versailles Avenue.
24 Wednesday
Stolen overnight before 8:30 a.m.: $800 Bulgari prescription sunglasses from a 2016 BMW at a home in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.
Taken overnight before 9 a.m.: two pairs of Michael Kors strappy heels (valued at $90 a pair) from an unlocked 2009 Lexus GX470 at a home in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue.
27 Saturday
An Ocean Springs, Mississippi woman wanted to reach Dallas Love Field by 7:30 a.m. to catch her flight. She got an ambulance ride instead after striking a traffic control pole in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane with a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra. A vehicle matching that description was reported speeding and running red lights, police said.
28 Sunday
Stolen before 1 p.m.: a woman’s mint green bicycle ($187 value) and a man’s navy blue mountain bike ($200 value) from an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. The bicycles had been chained to a rack near an unlocked gate to the Katy Trail.
UNIVERSITY PARK
22 Monday
At 1:42 p.m., a resident of a home in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue accused her home care nurse of making an unauthorized checking account transaction.
24 Wednesday
Stolen before 1:01 p.m.: a $250 briefcase, a $4,000 HP laptop, a $300 Samsung laptop, and a $1,000 iPhone 6 from a 2014 Lexus, while the Grand Prairie man who owns it dined at Café Brazil.
Taken before 4 p.m.: two $400 FUJI Absolute bicycles – a boys and a girls – after cutting the locks at a home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.
Broken between 7:30 and 8:54 p.m.: side window of a Garland man’s 2015 Mercedes M3 while parked near the Moody Family YMCA. Taken: a $450 Suunto, a $300 Jack Mason watch, $150 Ray-Ban sunglasses, a $150 Northface briefcase, and a $1,500 Apple Macbook.
Arrested around 11:10 p.m.: a 49-year-old Dallas woman accused of not leaving when asked to do so by a resident in the 3500 block of Asbury Avenue.
25 Thursday
Stolen between 1 and 5 p.m.: a Dallas woman’s wallet, including $40 cash, at an office in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.
26 Friday
Arrested around 1 p.m.: a 47-year-old Dallas woman accused of refusing to leave Highland Park High School.
Stolen around 2:14 p.m.: a Dallas man’s $200 Samsung cell phone in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard.
27 Saturday
Taken after hours before 7:30 a.m.: a $500 hard drive, $125 in cash, and a $10 cash box from Petbar on Asbury Avenue.
28 Sunday
Reported at 5:38 p.m.: someone on May 19 took $1,500 earrings, a $50 Nordstrom gift card, and a $1,000 necklace from a 2016 GMC Yukon at a home in the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue.