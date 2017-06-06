Police Reports: May 29-June 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOSING YOUR STUFF 101

Who finished unloading a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe? Not its driver, a college student who arrived home in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue on May 27. Taken from the unlocked SUV before noon on May 29: Remmington 700 rifle ($1,000 value), golf clubs with bag ($4,000 value), and Harman Kardon speakers ($500 value).

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

Investigated at 9:33 p.m.: teens partying unsupervised at a home in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue and a Highland Park High School student from University Park accused of public intoxication of a minor. The student’s dad showed up to take him home. Another adult arrived to stay at the house, where the party had already broken up.

30 Tuesday

Stabbed between 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.: the gas tank of a 2005 Volvo S40. The owner didn’t know whether the vandalism occurred at home in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue, during errands, or at White Rock Lake.

At 4:30 p.m., a shoplifter attempted to leave Whole Foods Market on Lomo Alto Drive with groceries valued at $36.40: two slices of pizza; a scallopini meal; ZICO, 365, and C20 coconut water; Kelp noodles, mixed veggies, Broccolini, Hass avocado, and ripe nectarines. Cited and warned not to return to the store: a Dallas woman.

31 Wednesday

Stolen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.: a neon yellow mountain bike ($500 value) with lock from the common garage of apartments in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue.

2 Friday

Shoplifted around 10:21 a.m.: two bottles of wine (Cayman white conundrum, $21.99 value; and Sanglier River Tusque, $26.99 value) from Whole Foods Market on Lomo Alto Drive. Cited and warned not to return to the store: a Dallas man.

Damaged at 4:50 p.m.: a tree in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue by a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver was taken to the hospital.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

Taken overnight before 8:30 a.m. from an unlocked 2014 GMC Yukon at a home in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane: a $50 wallet with credit cards, which were later used to make fraudulent purchases.

30 Tuesday

Broken before 3:05 a.m.: a window to enter Vintage Car Wash in the 6800 block of Preston Road and take property.

Burglarized at 3:54 a.m.: Preston Road Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Preston Road. Someone forced open the back door and took a dollar’s worth of merchandise.

31 Wednesday

Taken overnight before 8 a.m.: $200 in IT brand luggage from an unlocked 2007 BMW X3 at a home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard. Lost in the theft: $2,000 in lululemon clothing, $500 in Victoria Secret clothing, $350 in Elizabeth and James clothing, $200 in Free People clothing, $60 in Nike clothing, $200 in UGG footwear, $891 in other clothing, a $300 iPhone, and a $500 Michael Kors purse.

1 Thursday

Stolen between 4 and 6 p.m.: a $550 girls Trek bicycle from a carport at a home in the 6200 block of St. Andrews Drive.

2 Friday

Taken between 6 and 10 p.m.: a black 2011 Cadillac Escalade from the Plaza at Preston Center parking lot in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive.

3 Saturday

Stolen overnight before 6:45 a.m.: a $4,000 Miele dishwasher, $500 Samsung dryer, $500 Samsung washer, $200 Water Ridge toilet, $200 Ancona oven hood, and $150 Hunter ceiling fan from a house under construction in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 2:45 p.m.: the May 6 theft of a $550 boys Trek bicycle at the Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road.

Taken before 5:15 p.m.: $1,200 side mirrors from a 2014 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

4 Sunday

Stolen before 12:54 p.m.: all of a tenant's belongings from an apartment in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue. The new resident had been away vacationing for two weeks. Taken items included a $600 necklace, $500 in shirts, $300 in pants, $200 in sweaters, a $150 stereo, $75 sofa, and $700 in other property.

Taken before 1 p.m.: a $100 wallet, $200 Ray-Ban sunglasses, and $21 in other property from a 2010 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

At 4:26 p.m., two shoplifters left the CVS Pharmacy on Mockingbird Lane with $32.58 in Charmin toilet paper, $40.98 in Centrum vitamins, and $27.58 in Tide detergent.

Snatched around 10:55 p.m.: $250 Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses from a front porch in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue.