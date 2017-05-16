Police Reports: May 8-14

What did the black hoody-and floral pants-clad woman in a white SUV get by snatching two packages at noon May 6 from the front of a home in the 4500 block of Rheims Place ? Pot holders and music tapes, according to a report made at 10:45 a.m. May 8.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Tuesday

Taken overnight before 8:05 a.m.: $240 Ray-Ban sunglasses from a 2008 Mercedes GL450 at a home in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive.

Reported at 3:30 p.m.: A man identifying himself as “Sgt. Jackson” made harassing calls to a resident in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue and claimed to have an arrest warrant for her son, who attends college in North Carolina. The caller threatened to blow her “… brains out” after she called him a con artist and told him to stop phoning.

10 Wednesday

Shattered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.: the window of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma in the employee parking lot at Highland Park Village.

11 Thursday

Witnesses say the driver of a 2003 Toyota drove away after a wreck at Mockingbird Lane and Hillcrest Avenue but left behind a bumper and license plate, evidence used to determine the SUV belongs to a Lucas man. The 10:11 p.m wreck left a Mesquite man’s Toyota Camry too damaged to drive.

12 Friday

At 4 a.m., a patrol vehicle assisting with a traffic stop hit a 4-foot-high, 15-foot-long stack of concrete pieces extending 4 feet from the curb in front of a house in the 3400 block of Armstrong Avenue. Vehicle damage estimate: $2,047.16. Workers who removed a back patio, following homeowner’s instructions, had piled the debris in the roadway in violation of town ordinances.

A Dallas woman sought to exchange insurance information with an Irving man at 5:55 p.m. after the side mirror of his 2009 Toyota Camry hit the side mirror of her 2014 Tesla in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane. The man claimed another woman had taken his driver’s license and cut his arm, which appeared to be uninjured. He threatened to sue then departed after learning police would be called.

After a tween signaled with a middle finger around 8:15 p.m., a University Park man made a U-turn in his father’s 2017 Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of High School Drive, and his passenger yelled at the children. Then a man stepped into the middle of the road and pointed one of his two bats at the pickup, throwing one against the side panel as the Toyota went by. Police advised the driver and passenger to never approach anyone showing violent tendencies.

13 Saturday

A silver 1998 Lexus drove away at 9:03 p.m. after leaving behind a bumper along with damage to a parked 2009 Mercedes ML3 in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.