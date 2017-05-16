Police Reports: May 8-14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TUNES TOO HOT TO HANDLE?
What did the black hoody-and floral pants-clad woman in a white SUV get by snatching two packages at noon May 6 from the front of a home in the 4500 block of Rheims Place? Pot holders and music tapes, according to a report made at 10:45 a.m. May 8.
HIGHLAND PARK
9 Tuesday
Taken overnight before 8:05 a.m.: $240 Ray-Ban sunglasses from a 2008 Mercedes GL450 at a home in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive.
Reported at 3:30 p.m.: A man identifying himself as “Sgt. Jackson” made harassing calls to a resident in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue and claimed to have an arrest warrant for her son, who attends college in North Carolina. The caller threatened to blow her “… brains out” after she called him a con artist and told him to stop phoning.
10 Wednesday
Shattered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.: the window of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma in the employee parking lot at Highland Park Village.
11 Thursday
Witnesses say the driver of a 2003 Toyota drove away after a wreck at Mockingbird Lane and Hillcrest Avenue but left behind a bumper and license plate, evidence used to determine the SUV belongs to a Lucas man. The 10:11 p.m wreck left a Mesquite man’s Toyota Camry too damaged to drive.
12 Friday
At 4 a.m., a patrol vehicle assisting with a traffic stop hit a 4-foot-high, 15-foot-long stack of concrete pieces extending 4 feet from the curb in front of a house in the 3400 block of Armstrong Avenue. Vehicle damage estimate: $2,047.16. Workers who removed a back patio, following homeowner’s instructions, had piled the debris in the roadway in violation of town ordinances.
A Dallas woman sought to exchange insurance information with an Irving man at 5:55 p.m. after the side mirror of his 2009 Toyota Camry hit the side mirror of her 2014 Tesla in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane. The man claimed another woman had taken his driver’s license and cut his arm, which appeared to be uninjured. He threatened to sue then departed after learning police would be called.
After a tween signaled with a middle finger around 8:15 p.m., a University Park man made a U-turn in his father’s 2017 Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of High School Drive, and his passenger yelled at the children. Then a man stepped into the middle of the road and pointed one of his two bats at the pickup, throwing one against the side panel as the Toyota went by. Police advised the driver and passenger to never approach anyone showing violent tendencies.
13 Saturday
A silver 1998 Lexus drove away at 9:03 p.m. after leaving behind a bumper along with damage to a parked 2009 Mercedes ML3 in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue.
UNIVERSITY PARK
8 Monday
Not going anywhere: a 2016 Cadillac at a home in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and a 2017 GMC Yukon in the 2900 block of Hanover Street. Their rims and tires – estimated at $2,000 for the Cadillac and $4,000 for the Yukon – were stolen before 7:28 a.m.
9 Tuesday
Snatched between 5:45 and 6:35 a.m.: a $1,000 Prada purse with $700 iPhone and identification from a 2009 GMC Yukon at a home in the 5400 block of Cambridge Avenue.
Highland Park ISD chief of police Mark Rowden reported at 12:07 p.m. that two boys had vandalized hundreds of dollars in campus property, including a golf cart, at Highland Park High School.
10 Wednesday
Reported at 9:48 a.m.: the forgery of two business checks – for $1,998.99 and $2,497.82 – at a home in the 4300 block of Druid Lane.
12 Friday
Taken overnight before 7 a.m.: $1,500 third-row seat from a 2008 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4300 block of Amherst Street.
Stolen overnight before 1:30 p.m.: a $2,500 third-row seat, $1,300 pitching machine, and a $250 baseball bat from a 2011 GMC Yukon at a home in the 4200 block of Amherst Street.
Taken before 7 p.m.: two boys bicycles – valued at $200 and $100 – from the front porch of a home in the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue.
13 Saturday
Stolen before 5:20 p.m.: $20 from the tip jar at Starbucks Coffee on Mockingbird Lane.
Toilet papered before 11:59 p.m.: a home in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
14 Sunday
Taken before 2 p.m.: the $1,300 third-row seat from a Covington, Louisiana woman’s 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe at a home in the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue.