Dallas Police Make Arrest in Home Depot Shooting of Two Officers

Dallas Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of two officers and a civilian Tuesday afternoon at the Home Depot near Forest Lane and Central Expressway in east Dallas.

The arrest of Armando Juarez, 29, came Tuesday night after a lengthy car chase, according to the tweet from Dallas Air One, a helicopter unit.

"Now, prayers are needed for the two officers fighting for their lives," DPDAir1 announced.

According to the reports, a female officer was shot in the face, a male officer in the back of the head. Both were described as in critical condition. The civilian was described as a loss prevention officer.

All three were out of surgery, Police Chief U. Renee Hall announced about 10:10 p.m.

The department had earlier released photos of Juarez and identified him as a "person of interest."

Police report on dpdbeat.com that Juarez was seen leaving the the store at 11682 Forest Central Drive, in a white Ford pickup, possibly an F250, with a ladder rack, “GX4” printed on the back fender, and large exhaust pipes rising from the front of the bed.