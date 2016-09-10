UP Firefighter Shot Dead, Wife Charged with Murder

Update 6:55 p.m. Sept. 11: According to the Hunt County Scanner Facebook page, Michael Garza, 37, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of murder in connection to the death of Bob Poytner by gunshot. Police, who believed another person had been present at the shooting, connected Garza with Poynter's wife Chacey through his Facebook friends list.

University Park firefighter and paramedic Robert “Bob” Poynter, 47, died of a gunshot wound to the head Friday night in Hunt County. His wife, Chacey Tyler Poynter, 29, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Royce City police received a call regarding a woman attempting to stop vehicles near the intersection of FM 35 and Hunt Count Road 2595. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Chacey, who told them that her husband had been shot. Investigators found Robert dead in a vehicle a short time later

According to a release from Royce City PD, Chacey provided the officers suspicious and conflicting information. Police also believe that another person may have been present during the shooting.

Chacey was booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center at 1:19 p.m. today on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

In response to his death, the University Park Police Department released the following statement:

“The members of the University Park Fire Department were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Captain Robert Poynter. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

Captain Poynter joined the department in 1997. He was promoted to lieutenant in April 2002, and captain in May 2012. He was also named the 2003 UP Firefighter of the Year.