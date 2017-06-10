UP Police Seeking Burglary Suspect

The University Park Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who burglarized two businesses on Preston Road.

According to police, a man broke into the Vintage Car Wash and Preston Road Pharmacy in the early morning hours of May 30.

No money or merchandise was taken from Vintage Car Wash, but prescription drugs were reported stolen from Preston Road Pharmacy.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall, weighing between 190- 220 pounds. He has a stocky build, and was seen wearing dark colored Adidas pants with white stripes, a green hoodie with a dark toboggan underneath, reflective light colored athletic shoes, dark wrist strap gloves with orange accents, and a very distinctive looking mask.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Bruce Marshall at 214-987-5359.