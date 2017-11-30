Video Captures Front Porch Package Thieves in Action

Highland Park DPS is actively searching for the two suspects responsible for a recent package theft in Highland Park.

On Thursday, the department released video footage of the theft to help aid in its investigation.

The footage, captured from a front door camera, shows a man and woman working in tandem to steal the package. Around 11:55 a.m. Nov. 26, the woman is seen approaching the home in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive on foot from the sidewalk as a male driver follows close behind.

Lt. Lance Koppa, the public information officer for the department, notes that the driver positions the vehicle in a way that conceals the theft.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2013 or similar year model Honda Accord sedan, grey in color, with factory wheels, according to a department news release.

HPDPS is encouraging anyone with information on these suspects to contact Lt. S. Garber at 214-559-9454.

To report suspicious activity, the department’s non-emergency number is 214-521-5000. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.