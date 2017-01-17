ABPA Donates $130K to Elementary Schools

After wrapping up the ever-popular Home Tour last month, the Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association (ABPA) presented Armstrong and Bradfield Elementary principals Dr. Moran and Mrs. Brunner with a check for the $130,000 on Jan. 11 at Bradfield Elementary.

The money was raised during the 18th annual Home for the Holidays tour, ABPA’s main fundraiser, which was led by fundraising chairs Becca Betz, Katherine Sbaiti, and Vanessa Ayoub, along with auction chair Kelley Ledford.

The elementaries use the funds to purchase instructional materials, books, technology, math manipulatives, and teacher workshops.

Next year’s home tour will be chaired by Alisson-Leigh Scott, Lindsey Williamson, and Stephanie Ernst.