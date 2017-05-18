Athlete’s Foot Locker Scholarship Totals $20,000

Highland Park High School senior Jackson Dugger was surprised with a $20,000 check during the April 28 school pep rally. He was one of 20 students from across the nation to receive a scholarship from the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program.

According to Foot Locker officials, Dugger was chosen in part for his volunteer efforts. During his time in school, he worked with the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Lost Boys of Sudan, and Operation Kindness. He also completed more than 500 service hours in efforts to help underprivileged youth.

“This is what we talk about right here — guys that are great academically and athletically,” HPISD athletic director Johnny Ringo said during the oversized-check presentation. “There’s a number of you just like this in the audience.”