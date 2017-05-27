Belles Annual Spaghetti Supper Set for Sept. 8

The Highland Belles drill team will kick off the first home game of the 2017 Highland Park High School football season with its annual Spaghetti Supper and auction/raffle fundraiser Sept. 8. This year’s theme is “We’re All in Fringe Together.” Amore Italian Restaurant will again partner with the Highland Belles for the 22nd year.

The entire community is encouraged to attend the silent auction held in the HPHS Cafetorium during the supper. A fun-filled family night is planned to rally HP spirit before the Highland Park vs. Waxahachie football game.

This is the Belles’ only fundraiser. Proceeds will fund many of the drill team’s essentials including bus transportation to football games, props and equipment for performances, choreography, sound systems and competition expenses.

The Belles are seeking community support through underwriting, a silent auction, and raffle sales. There will be over 500 silent auction items that have been donated by community businesses and friends. Dinner tickets are $10.00 each and raffle chances are $5.00 each or 6 for $25.00.

Tickets go on sale June 15 and can be purchased from any Highland Belle or via email at, [email protected].