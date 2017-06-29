Belles Earn All-Around Award

The Highland Belle lieutenants were recently awarded the All-Around Award at the Encore Creative Officers Camp in Frisco. The girls also earned a superior ribbon for their advanced jazz routine to “Dangerous”.

The camp, which was held at the Frisco Convention Center, is designed for the top officers of drill teams. It focuses on teaching leadership, technique, and custom halftime routines.

The All-Around Award is given to groups exhibiting the top level of technique, precision, and showmanship. In addition to performing their advanced jazz routine, the Belles took two Master classes, a lyrical routine, three technique intensives, and numerous leadership workshops.

“This impressive group of young ladies received training that will, without a doubt, positively impact their team this year,” Belles director Shannon Phillips said. “We are excited for all that 2017-18 will bring under their leadership."