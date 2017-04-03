Belles Present Awards, Name Officers
The Highland Belles announced the following Silver Belle Winners during their March 23 banquet:
- Most Improved Belle- Kennedi Feigl
- Best Attitude Sophomore Belle- Kate Kilpatrick
- Best Attitude Junior Belle- Kaki Glieber
- Best Attitude Senior Belle-Meghan Welp
- Best Belle- Maddie Basso
The Belles also announced their 2017-2018 Service Officers, which were voted on by directors and peers. These students will be tasked with organizing and implementing all social and outreach activities for the Belles next school year.
- President- Kaki Glieber
- Vice President- Miriam Kazi
- Secretary- Margaret Mary Mencke
- Treasurer- Ellie Gribble
- Chaplain-Destiny Duclow