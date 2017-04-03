Belles Present Awards, Name Officers

The Highland Belles announced the following Silver Belle Winners during their March 23 banquet:

Most Improved Belle- Kennedi Feigl

Best Attitude Sophomore Belle- Kate Kilpatrick

Best Attitude Junior Belle- Kaki Glieber

Best Attitude Senior Belle-Meghan Welp

Best Belle- Maddie Basso

The Belles also announced their 2017-2018 Service Officers, which were voted on by directors and peers. These students will be tasked with organizing and implementing all social and outreach activities for the Belles next school year.