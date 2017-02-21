Belles Take Top Honors at Texas Showcase

The Highland Belles took top honors last Saturday during the Crowd Pleasers Texas Showcase of Champions competition at Timber Creek High School in Keller.

A panel of judges named the Belles overall grand champion for earning the highest point total among the 35 competing teams. They were also named grand champions in the super team category.

This marked first time that the Belles swept all of the outstanding awards for technique, choreography precision and performance quality in kick, pom, jazz and military routines.

“In 16 years of directing, I’ve never had a team dig deeper or push harder in the final days prior to competition,” Belles director Shannon Phillips said. “Watching them compete last Saturday was one of the most rewarding days of my career.”

The Belles will next travel to Orlando March 4 to compete in the Contest of Champions Nationals.

Below is a complete list of the awards the Belles took home during the Texas Showcase of Champions: