Bradfield Principal Christine Brunner Announces Retirement

Bradfield Elementary principal Christine Brunner announced that she will retire at the end of the school year after 33 years in education. She has been Bradfield’s principal since 2011.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be the principal of this wonderful school,” Brunner said. “To work with our children, families and staff for the past six years has been the culminating experience of my life’s work and I will be forever grateful for this precious opportunity.”

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg praised Brunner for her leadership.

“Chris has done an outstanding job at Bradfield and we will miss her,” he said. “Her love for kids is her hallmark and her ability to work with and lead teachers to create quality learning experiences for students has been exceptional. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Brunner joined Highland Park ISD after serving as senior director of elementary education in McKinney ISD. Before that, she was a principal in both the McKinney and Garland school districts.

Highland Park ISD officials said they will now begin the search for a new person to lead Bradfield.