Congressman Visits Shelton School

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R – Dallas) recently took to a different style podium. Instead of one used in Washington, D.C. as Chairman of the House Finances Committee, he stood behind the podium at Shelton School and presented a lesson on the United States Constitution to seventh grade students.

Hensarling was introduced by his son Travis, a Shelton seventh-grader. ]Travis led the introduction by enlisting a round of applause for teachers present in the audience.

Hensarling spoke with students about the Constitution, the Constitutional Convention, the Declaration of Independence and Articles of the Confederation. “You should get an ‘A’ in this course,” he told one student who correctly answered many questions about how an idea becomes a law.

Not all student questions were serious ones. Students queried Hensarling with “Have you ridden on Air Force One,” “Where do you live,” and “Do you have a pen used by the President to sign laws?” Hensarling, who’s been a congressman for 14 years, described his everyday schedule to students, his D.C. living quarters, and his travel arrangements. He cautioned students to help him track his time, with the admonition that “politicians can be known for talking too long.”

“We were pleased to have the congressman on our campus. And I’m proud of the way our students conversed candidly with him” middle school history teacher LuAnn Dolly said. “This makes history come alive for our students.”