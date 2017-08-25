Dawson Model Search Begins

Kim Dawson Agency is partnering with KD Conservatory College of Film and Dramatic Arts and CW33 for the 20th anniversary of an annual search that has launched the careers of such super models as Erin Wasson, Ali Michael, and Hannah Ferguson.

“KD Conservatory appreciates this opportunity to revisit the roots of our companies’ relationship and assist with something so influential in this industry,” said owner Kathy Tyner.

Kim Dawson and Tyner provided Dallas models with workshop space. The acting workshops evolved into KD Conservatory, an accredited college offering associate degrees in acting performance, musical theatre, and motion picture production.

Visit cw33.com/category/model-search through Sept. 6 to enter the model search.

Conservatory graduates Michael Goldermann and David Ryan will film finalists receiving makeovers and giving testimonials.

Winners will be chosen at the Kim Dawson Model Search Video Festival on Nov. 9. and receive $5,000 scholarships to KD Conservatory and a contract with Kim Dawson Agency.