Dogs Join Students On Stage As ESD Presents “Lucky Stiff”

The Episcopal School of Dallas (ESD) recently presented Lucky Stiff, a play about a man who is set to inherit $6 million if he can somehow take his dead uncle to Monte Carlo for one last hurrah. If he is unable to fulfill the request, the money would be donated to a dog rescue organization.

Canine actors in the play were provided by The Street Dog Project, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping street dogs in Dallas. A portion of ticket sales went to help the cause. All puppies in the play were adopted out. The ESD community also donated more than 1,000 pounds of dog food to the project.