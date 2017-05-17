Dumar Named New Bradfield Principal

Regina Dumar has been named the new principal of Bradfield Elementary. She replaces Chris Brunner, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

"I am pleased to welcome Regina Dumar to the Highland Park ISD family," HPISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg said."Regina meets the key critical attributes that were identified by Bradfield parents and the administration, and I know that she will be an excellent leader at Bradfield and in the district."

Dumar comes to HPISD from Boyd Elementary in Allen ISD where she has been the principal since 2015. She previously served as the principal of Ruth Cherry Intermediate School in Royse City ISD from 2013-2015, and as the assistant principal of Green Elementary in Allen from 2007-2013.

Dumar received her undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University and her Master of Education from the University of North Texas. She began her teaching career in Merkel ISD and has taught nearly every elementary grade level.

"I am honored to join Bradfield and Highland Park ISD, two institutions that are synonymous with excellence in education," Dumar said. "I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated parents, talented teachers and supportive district leadership to help inspire the academic achievement for every student who walks through Bradfield's doors."