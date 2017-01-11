Four Singing Scots Make All-State Choir

Four Highland Park High School students earned All-State honors during the Jan. 7 Texas Musical Educators Association (TMEA) choir competition.

Cailin Jordan was named second chair, soprano 1; Gracie Nunneley, second chair soprano 2; Avery Davis, second chair alto 2; and Sara Grace Zandstra, third chair, alto 2.

Lily Wu was also tapped as an alternate soprano 1.

The students will perform with the All-state Choir in San Antonio during the TMEA Convention Feb. 8- 11, where they will have a chance to participate in clinics and rehearsals under the direction of Jonathan Reed, Choral Director at Michigan State University, and to perform in one of 15 ensembles in front of thousands of attendees.

The 1,700 students selected were chosen after four separate auditions from more than 60,000 students across the state.

“Placement in an All-State Choir is the highest individual honor a choral student can receive,” HPHS choir director Natalie Walker said. “These students have been working towards this audition since last summer.”