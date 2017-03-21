Highland Belles Sparkle at National Competition

The Highland Belles wrapped up their 2016-2017 season by competing in the Contest of Champions National Drill Team Competition in Orlando on March 4 The Belles excelled in several dance categories going up against other teams from around the nation.

“This talented team exceeded my expectations in the ways they performed and how they represented our community on this national stage,” director Shannon Phillips said. “It was a fantastic way to conclude an outstanding year for our program.”

In the Extra-Large Team Category the Belles received the following awards:

• 1st place XL Pom

• 1st place XL Military

• 1st place XL Jazz

• 2nd place XL Kick

In the overall scoring of teams, the Belles came in 12th place out of the 55 teams and placed high in the following individual categories:

• 6th place Pom of 38 entries

• 7th place Kick of 34 entries

• 7th place Military of 10 entries

• 12th place Jazz of 58 entries