HP Native Named National Merit Finalist

Highland Park resident Will Traweek, a Trinity Christian Academy senior, was recently named a National Merit Finalist.

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes academically gifted high school students who scored highest in the Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Of the approximate 1.6 million entrants, only around 15,000 advance to the finalist level.

All Merit Scholar designees are chosen based on their academic records and abilities, regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity or religious views. Scholarship winners will be announced between April until July.