HP School Officials Address Assembly Controversy

Highland Park school officials continue to deal with fallout from an assembly last week that got out of hand.

On Thursday, author Jamie Ford was speaking during a LitFest event at Highland Park High School. According to multiple accounts, a group of freshman and sophomore students became unruly during the discussion. Eventually they began cheering wildly at the end of every question and answer, including Ford’s final comments on the topic of Japanese internment camps.

Ford spoke with a school principal following the assembly. He returned the next day to participate in other LitFest activities. On Saturday, he wrote on his blog that his experience in Highland Park might have been the worst out of more than 100 school visits.

“I was perplexed as your teachers and your principal—who was just offstage, stood impotent, while you mocked me, a guest to your magnificent school,” Ford said in his post.

A Sunday Dallas Morning News article on Ford’s reaction drew attention on social media and other media outlets, prompting HPISD school board chair Joe Taylor and superintendent Tom Trigg to issue a joint statement Sunday night.

“We were… very disappointed, to read Mr. Ford’s account of his experience while speaking to our freshman and sophomore students,” the statement read. “Dr. Trigg has already spoken with Mr. Ford to offer his sincere apology in private, but we also want to apologize publicly, on behalf of the Highland Park ISD community, for the unacceptable behavior he encountered during his keynote address.”

Principal Walter Kelly called an assembly with freshmen and sophomores Monday to discuss the incident. He said that both students and administrators, including him, should have handled the situation better, and would do so in the future.

While reaction nationwide has been generally negative, some Park Cities natives feel they are being unfairly targeted. Highland Park resident Ken Dowe believes that reporters should consider what prompted the student reactions in the first place.

“Was there hate first directed by the speaker at Highland Park students?” Dowe asked. “Were there careless and unkind remarks made about the school? Perhaps, some unfriendly fire toward the assumed white, affluent, privileged population alleged to be living inside an uncaring golden bubble?”