HPISD Announces $5.8 Million Grant

Highland Park ISD released a statement Aug. 15 announcing that the Moody Foundation bestowed a $5.8 million grant to the district during the superintendent’s convocation. The district believes it is the largest donation ever given to a Texas school district. Funds will be distributed throughout the next five years to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) programs within the district.

“This will be a major step forward in the way instruction is delivered to our students in these important subjects,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg in a press release.

According to Joe Taylor, President of the HPISD Board of Trustees, the district has been working to secure the grant since 2014. He said the timing of the announcement could not have been better.

“The next five years for Highland Park ISD, both in terms of improvement in STEAM offerings and facilities to support them, will set a course for years to come,” Taylor said in the release.

The first installment of funds this year will be allotted this school year.

“We are very excited to partner with the Highland Park Independent School District,” said Francie Moody-Dahlberg, Moody Foundation chairman and executive director. “We look forward to seeing great results.”