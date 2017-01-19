HPISD Names Assistant Superintendents

Highland Park ISD named Lisa Wilson its new assistant superintendent for education services on Thursday. She will replace Gena Gardiner, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“Lisa Wilson is a dedicated educator, and I am excited to welcome her to Highland Park ISD,” superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge to the district, and her passion for taking every student’s academic needs to heart is one of her top qualities.”

Wilson has 27 years of experience as a school administrator and teacher. She most recently served as the director of assessment and research for the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Highland Park ISD is known throughout the nation as an exemplary leader in K-12 education,” Wilson said. “I am so pleased to join this outstanding school district,”

Also joining HPISD will be Dr. Brent Ringo, who was named assistant superintendent for business & finance during the Jan. 10 school board meeting. Ringo replaces Tim Turner, who recently retired for personal reasons.

“I’m eager to begin working with Superintendent Dr. Trigg, the HPISD School Board, and the community to continue to ensure the financial stewardship and transparency that HPISD is known for,” Ringo said.

Ringo comes to HPISD from Allen ISD, where he served as executive director of finance. Before that, we he was the principal of Royse City High School. He also worked as an associate principal at Wylie High School, and an algebra teacher, geometry teacher, and coach in the Garland and Leander ISDs.

“Dr. Ringo is a strong financial manager and a collaborative leader, and his financial acumen will be a great asset for HPISD,” Trigg said.