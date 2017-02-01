HPMS Presents Charlotte’s Web

Highland Park Middle School will kick off their 2017 theater schedule with E.B. White’s beloved children’s story “Charlotte’s Web.”

Forty-seven seventh- and eighth-graders make up the cast and crew, directed by theater teacher Allie McKenna.

Charlotte the spider is played by Eighth-grader Katrina Csaky will play Charlotte, the web-writing spider who spares the life of a little pig named Wilbur, who will be played by seventh-grader Anabelle Sartain.

HPMS invites the community to enjoy the show, which is for all ages, at the following times:

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase the day of the performance one hour in advance or daily in the school cafeteria the week of the production.