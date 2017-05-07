Kelly, Sharpe Score Huge Election Wins

Voters overwhelmingly chose Stacy Kelly and Tom Sharpe to fill to two open Highland Park ISD Board of Trustee seats.

In the three-person Place 6 race, Kelly captured almost 59 percent of the vote. Meg Bakich was a distant second with 26 percent, while Chris Murzin finished third with a little more than 15 percent.

In the Place 7 contest, Sharpe trounced Marla Sewall by winning more than 64 percent of the vote.

According to the Dallas County Elections Administrator, 5247 people voted in the Place 6 election, while 5189 voted in Place 7.