Meet the School Board Candidates

Voting has begun in Highland Park school board elections. Five candidates are vying for two open seats. Early voting will continue through May 2, and the general election will be held May 6.

We recently sat down with all of the candidates to learn more about why they want to join the board of trustees, and how they will handle the difficult tasks ahead. Below are some of their responses.

PLACE 6 Candidates (Chris Murzin, Meg Bakich, and Stacy Kelly)

Candidate: Chris Murzin

Occupation: Regional Sales Manager, Total Artificial Heart manufacturer

Why are you running for a seat on the school board?

To positively impact the lives of our children and inspire them to achieve their goals, and to bring back civility, respect, and transparency with all discussions dealing with matters that affect our kids.

What is the biggest challenge that the district faces today?

While curriculum and budget are always important to keep vigilant about, the biggest challenge we face is the health and wellness of our children, from substance abuse brought on by peer pressure and challenges related to such a competitive environment. We’ve got to do a better job.

How will you handle the elementary school redistricting process?

Openly, honestly, and fairly, by communicating the process based on demographics of where children are living at the time of redistricting. Another important issue is the funds raised by current PTAs at both Hyer and UP Elementary that will feed in to the fifth elementary school. I’m not sure how that will be addressed but it is important that we understand and communicate this as well.

What do you hope to accomplish during your tenure?

To create an inclusive and transparent environment where each student and parent in our community feels they have a voice for what matters to them; to manage the bond on time and under budget and not be afraid to call an audible during the process; and to be a role model for our students.

I am not bringing a platform or agenda and therefore am unbiased in my thinking and assessment of any matter that comes my way.

I truly believe “We are all Scots” and that, together, we can accomplish great things together.

Meg Bakich

Occupation: Public education advocate

Why are you running for a seat on the school board?

I am seeking to focus on three key areas: 1) to preserve our educational traditions, 2) to protect our district’s independence, and 3) to advance our academic excellence that has served our students so well for the past 100 years.

What is the biggest challenge that the district faces today?

I am for fiscal responsibility and I believe in smart spending. As we all are aware we recently passed a $361.4 million bond. We recently learned that again our enrollment continues to drop as it has been for the last four years. Once the fifth elementary school is built we will have close to 800 empty elementary school seats. I believe it is prudent to routinely review how and where the bond money is spent before moving forward so we can best serve the needs of the students, teachers and community.

How will you handle the elementary school redistricting process?

As of February 2016, there is a committee in place to address this process. Currently the elementary rebuild committee is composed of school board members and administrators. It would be my hope they include parents and community members on that committee in order to foster good will and transparency. The district projects elementary growth to average 31 students per year, though that has not happened for the past three years, which would mean the district will not reach capacity for roughly 20 years once the 5th elementary is built. I believe it would be fiscally responsible and prudent to revisit where the issued bond dollars are invested and where they will serve our students the most.

What do you hope to accomplish during your tenure?

I am seeking to preserve and advance the educational traditions, independence and excellence of HPISD. This is an important time for public education in Texas and in the history of our school district. I want to take all I have learned from the last four years of researching and learning the many intricacies of education in Texas and use it to serve my community.

Candidate: Stacy Kelly

Occupation: Lt Colonel (Retired) U.S. Air Force Reserve, Independent Healthcare Consultant, Adjunct Lecturer at SMU Cox Business Leadership Center

Why are you running for a seat on the school board?

I believe education is foundational to a successful, meaningful life, and that each HPISD student has unique potential to excel. I believe this is best done by valuing and working with all students, parents, and educators to build upon our 100+ year tradition of excellence, grounded in local control of our district. I have demonstrated and remain committed to being an open-minded, well-prepared, intentional, and compassionate advocate for all students.

What is the biggest challenge that the district faces today?

I’ve met with 170+ people from different perspectives to discuss HPISD. Repeatedly, and regardless of perspective, I’ve heard that communications and transparency are our biggest challenges. I have a proven track record of communicating transparently and effectively in both my professional military and HPISD volunteer roles, engaging with people on all sides of many issues to get to effective solutions. This exceptional commitment to transparency and openness is driven by my integrity and profound sense of duty to serve all.

How will you handle the elementary school redistricting process?

I know this is an important topic for many parents. I will work with them, our educators, and our community in the rezoning process. I believe that an open and transparent process and strong communications are critical. We must be student-centric, minimizing disruptions for as many students as possible while ensuring all our students continue to receive exceptional instruction and experiences consistent with HPISD’s tradition of excellence through this transition period.

What do you hope to accomplish during your tenure?

I am committed to: (1) ensuring our students receive an academically rigorous, well-rounded education, in an environment of acceptance and inclusivity; (2) building upon HPISD’s long- standing tradition of excellence, grounded in local autonomy; (3) significantly improving communication in our District; (4) supporting our educators as highly respected and valued teaching professionals; (5) making informed, fact-based decisions and being held accountable for them; (6) being a strong fiscal steward and conduit for better funding for HPISD; and lastly, 7) being accessible.

Place 7 Candidates (Marla Sewall, Ton Sharpe)

Candidate: Marla Sewall

Occupation: Real estate

Why are you running for a seat on the school board?

Initially, I wasn’t planning on running. I was involved in the Understanding Diversity group, and I wanted to have a voice at the school board. They are taking us seriously, but I wanted to keep the issues moving forward. I feel I have a unique perspective to add to the board, and I want to bridge the divisiveness that I have seen in our schools.

What is the biggest challenge that the district faces today?

I want to make sure that all of the kids who leave here are prepared. I want them to be critical thinkers and not just take things at face value. Learners of the future need to be able to analyze different sides of the issues, and then make decisions and be problem solvers

How will you handle the elementary school redistricting process?

Transparency is key. Anything that is done needs to be transparent. The decisions that are made need to be ones that are best for the entire district.

What else would you like people to know about you?

I am extremely hard working, I’ve run 12 marathons, and when my heart’s in something, I’m all in. I’ve had profit/loss responsibility in the investment industry where I provided objective analysis of mutual funds among other things. I believe that having this skill is important when when dealing with issues like the budget and the bond. I believe in using data, interpreting data, and communicating data. My job is to provide information to the public so that they can help us make the best decisions.

Candidate: Tom Sharpe

Occupation: Finance, Operations

Why are you running for a seat on the school board?

I’m not running for a certain platform or agenda. I grew up in the community and benefitted from growing up here. I love the community and think the school district is a huge part of it. My education prepared me well. Most of my career has been in finance and then a broader role in management. I think Highland Park has been great for a long time. I recognize there’s a need and feel that my background can be helpful.

What is the biggest challenge that the district faces today?

I believe that there is some divisiveness that’s counterproductive and not healthy. Let’s figure out what we do agree on. Let’s have an adult conversation about what we don’t’ agree on. Let’s make sure that we each understand as opposed to the need to win the argument.

How will you handle the elementary school redistricting process?

I want kids and families to be zoned to the school that’s most convenient to them. The fewer number of major streets crossed the better. The shorter the total distance the better. Ideally, they would be able to walk or ride their bike to school if that was the family’s choice. Should lead to greater safety and convenience. It will require a lot of analysis. My hope is that at the end of this process, everyone feels like all these schools are excellent.

What else would you like people to know about you?

For people that don’t know anything about me, I’d hope that if they talked to a friend of mine, they’d learn that I’m thoughtful, considerate, rationale, fact-based, and that I care about people. My goal is to come up with an outcome where people feel that it’s been a thoughtful, considerate process with a lot of information and a lot of different viewpoints that will ultimately lead to a decision that is best for the greatest number of people.