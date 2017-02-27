Notre Dame School of Dallas Receives $25K Gift

The Notre Dame School of Dallas received a $25,900 gift from Portfolios with Purpose (PWP) on behalf of Richard Porteous.

PWP hosts multiple web-based mock portfolio stock selection competitions allowing the participants to choose which charity their entry fee will go towards.

Portfolios with Purpose was founded in 2011 by Highland Park resident Stacey Asher as a platform for raising charitable dollars that are re-directed to support many impacting philanthropic causes.

In 2016, PWP raised over $1 million and donated all of the money to deserving charities. Porteous topped more than 400 participants by leveraging a $100 entry fee into the Notre Dame gift.