Historic and Preservation Society Awards Scholarships to HPHS Grads

by ·

From left, Keith Laycock, Highland Park Education Foundation board of directors president, Coleman Brink, Elizabeth Meggyesy, Blake Beckman, and Lisa Wilson, superintendent for education services. (Photo courtesy Highland Park Education Foundation)

Follow:

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« August 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 16

All-You-Can-Eat Catfish

August 1 - August 31
Wed 16

Bridwell Library Exhibition: Devotional Printing in France, Seventeenth through Nineteenth Centuries

August 16
Wed 16

Summer Art Festival

August 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 19

Highland Park Village LOCAL

August 19 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 19

Repticon Dallas Reptile & Exotic Animal Show

August 19 @ 10:00 am - August 20 @ 4:00 pm