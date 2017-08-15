Historic and Preservation Society Awards Scholarships to HPHS Grads

Three Highland Park High School graduating seniors each received a scholarship of $4,000 from the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society (PCHPS). The scholarships are funded through the society’s endowment managed by the Highland Park Education Foundation.

The scholarships are presented annually to students interested in architecture, history, decorative arts, or a similar classical pursuit, all of which reflect PCHPS’ passion for the significance of historic preservation.

Recipients this year were Blake Alexander Beckman, majoring in architecture at the University of Texas; Coleman Thomas Brink, majoring in architecture at the University of Texas and Elizabeth B. Meggyesy, majoring in history at Tulane University.

Lucinda Buford, PCHPS president said, “PCHPS exists in order to have an organization focused on keeping the Park Cities special. Our neighborhoods, churches, parks, and schools combine to make Park Cities a uniquely desirable place to live. It is especially the people in the Park Cities that make it what it is. The next generation of Park Cities’ residents is crucial to preserving our past and shaping our future. These scholarships are an important and essential way for PCHPS to achieve our mission.”

In 2011, the society’s board voted to expand its commitment to education in the Park Cities by allocating funds annually from the Historic Home Tour and the Distinguished Speaker Luncheon to fund an endowed scholarship with the Highland Park Education Foundation for deserving HPHS graduating seniors. Since that time, $34,500 has been awarded.

The 2018 scholarship applications open in early February, and may be applied for at http://www.hpef.org or through email to [email protected].