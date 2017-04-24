Park Cities YMSL Honors Graduating Seniors

The Park Cities chapter of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) honored their graduating seniors with a banquet held in their honor at Royal Oaks Country Club April 23. All 26 YMSL seniors are members of Highland Park High Schools class of 2017. WFAA’s Pete Delkus gave an inspirational send-off speech.

YMSL is a non-profit organization of young men and their mothers who pursue philanthropic involvement in their community while enhancing the mother/son bond. Philanthropies they serve include Meals on Wheels, Operation Kindness, North Texas Food Bank, Friends of the Lost Boys, The Rise School, Boys & Girls Club, The Perot Museum, Dallas Arboretum, Habitat for Humanity, Brother Bills, New Friends New Life, St. Vincent de Paul, and more.