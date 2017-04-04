Providence Christian Announces New Headmaster

Providence Christian School announced Jeff Hendricks as its new headmaster. He will replace Dr. Tony Jeffrey, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 12 years as headmaster. Hendricks is the current middle school head.

“Jeff been one of Providence’s most outstanding teachers since he joined the faculty,” board of trustees president Robin Pou said.

Hendricks joined Providence in 2005, first teaching algebra, and then middle school English and history before being appointed head of middle school in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Gordon College and a master’s degree from the University of Dallas. His wife Jessica is also an educator. The couple has three children, the oldest of which currently attends Providence.