School Board Candidates Set to Square-Off

Five candidates vying for two Highland Park ISD school board seats will present their cases Tuesday night during a candidate forum at the McCulloch Intermediate School/ Highland Park Middle School auditorium.

In Place 6, Meg Bakich, Stacy Kelly, and Chris Murzin are each hoping to replace Joe Taylor, who has served on the board since 2008.

Marla Sewall and Tom H. Sharpe are seeking the Place 7 seat that has been occupied by Sam Dalton since 2011.

The forum was organized by a non-partisan group of parents.